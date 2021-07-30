In Seconds, Woman Disappears From Party Video, Find Out Real Reason

Just imagine that you are at a house party and all of a sudden one of your friends disappears magically? This happened at a house party in Barranquilla, Colombia. As the group was enjoying themselves during the house party, one friend decided to sing a song. Engell Melody was capturing his performance from the front camera of his mobile while his friends were behind him grooving. However, as the video progressed, Gresy Garcia, who was right at the back, vanished from the video.

As it turned out, her disappearance was no magic but a result of a freak accident, reported Daily Star. Gracie, like everyone else, was grooving to Engell’s performance, and the video revealed that she was the most pumped up person at the party. However, she was standing near an open window, and suddenly lost her balance. She fell right off the window of the second floor house.

When Engell saw this scene in the video he was recording, he and all his friends rushed to help her. The window from which Gracie fell was 20 feet high. Fortunately, when everyone went and picked her up, she was unconscious but breathing.

Gracie was rushed to the hospital, where she regained consciousness after 40 minutes. Her chances of survival after falling straight down from the second floor were slim, but she suffered only a few fractures.

The video of the party and the incident is viral on social media. The netizens are surprised to see that even after falling from 20 feet, Gracie did not have any critical injury. She was lucky enough to survive the fall from the second floor of the house, but it is also a reminder that standing near open windows can turn fatal in seconds, and not everyone would be as lucky as her.

