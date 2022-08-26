In Singapore, Locals Vow Revenge On Snake That Killed Their Beloved Cat

A picture of a dead kitten has surfaced on the internet and the locals have promised to kill the snake that choked the beloved town cat. The kitty was tragically discovered dead by one of its regular feeders in Jurong West, Singapore, on Sunday.

This incident occurred on August 21. Local Julie Chong, who lives in Singapore, earlier shared on social media that her community cat was missing. She wrote, “I am looking out for one community cat that got bitten by the snake. Please reach out to me if the cat is at the vet.”

People were requested to find him. But shortly after this post, the cat’s body was found. The cat was strangled to death. After seeing it, it was confirmed that it was killed by a snake. Since then, people have been looking for the killer snake.

The cat was known to roam the neighbourhood and loved all the residents. The sweet kitty, however, was killed by a snake, prompting neighbours to vow vengeance, with one even offering to “cut” the serpent’s head off.

Julie Chong, a cat vigilante, shared a Facebook picture depicting the slain kitty, with one image of the snake strangling it and another of the body. While posting the picture, she wrote: “The sad fate of a community cat at 49* Jurong West Feeders, please call Acres when you see the snake.”

She posted on a cat help Facebook group and many of the commenters mourned the passing animal. A woman wrote: “I hate snakes after watching those poor cats have been bitten/eaten.” Another said, “Run free over the Rainbow bridge sweet little angel”.

As soon as this post went viral, people started looking for the snake. People are updating about this on Facebook. Many people wrote that the snake that killed his cat should be brought to justice by slitting his throat.

Let us tell you that cats have religious significance in Singapore. People consider cats to be a form of God. Hence, the death of the community cat is shocking for the people.

