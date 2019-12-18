'In Solidarity': Sikh Brothers Offering 'Chai' to CAA Protesters is Breaking the Internet

While almost the entire student fraternity across the country is on the boil against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, scores of protesters have taken to the streets to express their apprehension against the Act.

On Monday evening, hundreds gathered at Delhi's India Gate to protest against the attack of the Delhi Police on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia. Amidst the gathering, a clipping that's now gone viral shows a few Sikh brothers, distributing cups of tea to people assembled for the cause.

The 15-second clip, earned the Sikhs a lot of praise on social media.

Netizens took to the micro-blogging site to urge more people to come forward and extend their support in more such ways, and exhibit a symbol of unification and brotherhood.

The Sikhs appear to be members of an international humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid.

In the cold nights of Delhi, Sikhs of @Khalsa_Aid are providing hot tea, chai langar to students and citizens protesting at the India Gate.#CAAProtests #CAB #Modi_Divider_In_Chief pic.twitter.com/DvKF0IvR3B — Phone Waale Baba Ji (@iJasOberoi) December 16, 2019

In the cold nights of Delhi, Sikhs of @Khalsa_Aid are providing hot tea, chai langar to students and citizens protesting at the India Gate.#CAAProtests #CAB #Modi_Divider_In_Chief pic.twitter.com/BeNHSPeTxt#CAAProtests — Hanief Manzoor Dar (@haniefdar) December 17, 2019

Wherever you find a sikh brother, hug them and thank them. Have been through so much and yet retain so much love and humility. I make it a point to visit gurudwaras and pay respects whenever I'm in the vicinity of one. The "secular" majority can learn instead of ifs and buts. https://t.co/euQwhjE5S8 — Mirror (@mirrorforyou3) December 16, 2019

And yeah love & respect to Hindus/Sikhs who are thinking beyond religion and fighting for their Muslims brothers/sisters. You got my respect! — Kiran (@KiranRaza01) December 17, 2019

Shout-out to the three Sikh boys who had put up a chai langar outside India Gate protests yesterday. I haven't felt warmer on a chillier day! #JamiaProtests #CAAAgainstConstitution https://t.co/1uJhitYHBz — Aditi Sundan (@aditisundan) December 17, 2019

The clip of the same also surfaced on Facebook, and was shared by @Shahin Shah, who said, "This is my India. Earlier, skullcap wearing uncles distributed biriyani packets. Around 10.00 PM, turban wearing uncles offered tea to the protesters. For the sake of humanity and to show solidarity. Keep in mind, the fascist government is trying to break this bond apart. They want to kill this spirit. We, the people of India are resisting. We won’t allow this. We are still human beings unlike those venom-spitting people who are trying to divide and rule."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.