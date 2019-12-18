Take the pledge to vote

'In Solidarity': Sikh Brothers Offering 'Chai' to CAA Protesters is Breaking the Internet

Netizens took to the micro-blogging site to urge more people to come forward and extend their support in more such ways, and exhibit a symbol of unification and brotherhood.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:10 AM IST
'In Solidarity': Sikh Brothers Offering 'Chai' to CAA Protesters is Breaking the Internet
While almost the entire student fraternity across the country is on the boil against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, scores of protesters have taken to the streets to express their apprehension against the Act.

On Monday evening, hundreds gathered at Delhi's India Gate to protest against the attack of the Delhi Police on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia. Amidst the gathering, a clipping that's now gone viral shows a few Sikh brothers, distributing cups of tea to people assembled for the cause.

The 15-second clip, earned the Sikhs a lot of praise on social media.

Netizens took to the micro-blogging site to urge more people to come forward and extend their support in more such ways, and exhibit a symbol of unification and brotherhood.

The Sikhs appear to be members of an international humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid.

The clip of the same also surfaced on Facebook, and was shared by @Shahin Shah, who said, "This is my India. Earlier, skullcap wearing uncles distributed biriyani packets. Around 10.00 PM, turban wearing uncles offered tea to the protesters. For the sake of humanity and to show solidarity. Keep in mind, the fascist government is trying to break this bond apart. They want to kill this spirit. We, the people of India are resisting. We won’t allow this. We are still human beings unlike those venom-spitting people who are trying to divide and rule."

