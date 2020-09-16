'In Solidarity with Anaswara': Why Keralites Are Posting Photos with the Hashtag #WomenHaveLegs

A few days after Malayali actor Anaswara Rajan was trolled and abused online for wearing shorts, hundreds of women have come out in her support to remind the world of one simple fact - that women have legs.

Rajan had posted a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing shorts. At first glance, there is nothing wrong with the photo, until you move to the comments section - it is filled with vile, vapid comments by people moral policing Rajan for showing skin. Some went to the extent of asking why Rajan was "taking clothes off" at such a young age.

Rajan is not the first to have been subjected to such abuse and moral policing online, and unfortunately she won't be the last. Remember when Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was trolled for posing in swimsuit in 2017? Or how online abuse allegedly forced young actor Zaira Wasim to quit movies altogether?

Women are constantly subjected to scrutiny and criticism online -- for wearing clothes that are apparently too short or not age appropriate, for wearing makeup or not wearing makeup, for not adhering to conventional body standards -- in short, for being comfortable in their own skin.

But Rajan seemed unfazed. She hit back at her trolls by posting another photo in shorts. She also asked them to worry about why they're concerned about what she was wearing instead of worrying about her.

Soon after, hundreds of Malayali women, including celebs, began posting on social media in solidarity with Rajan. The posts all had the hashtag, #WomenHaveLegs. While it initially started with Keralites posting, the trend soon picked up around the country too.

Can’t believe we still have to say this, but ya #womenhavelegs ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BEkEIWaV5J — Rajisha Vijayan (@rajisha_vijayan) September 15, 2020

Yes, women have legs. It is 2020, why does this still need a reminder?