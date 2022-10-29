In Tamil Nadu, Minor Girl’s Head Goes Missing Days After Burial; Witchcraft Suspected

In a shocking case from Tamil Nadu, the head of a 10-year-old deceased girl has disappeared from her grave. The girl was buried merely a week ago. This spine-chilling incident happened in Chitravadi village near Madurantakam in the Chengalpattu district. The officials have started investigating the matter. The incident has left family members shocked.

A student of Class VI, Kritika succumbed to her injuries after an electric pole fell on her head while she was playing outside on October 5. She was grievously injured and immediately rushed to a local hospital, where after a 9-day battle for her life, she ultimately passed away on October 14.

Kritika was cremated on 15 October. However, her grieving parents, Pandian and Nadia, after some days, noticed that her grave had been tampered with. They immediately lodged a complaint at the local police station.

Based on this complaint, the police excavated the grave in the presence of district medical department officials and district revenue department officials. However, they were in for a shock when they realised the head had been cut off and was missing.

This has raised concerns of possible witchcraft and black magic rituals among the local people, particularly since the police have found a rope, a torch, lemons, turmeric powder, and kumkum near the grave. This hints towards some kind of occult ritual having been performed at the grave site before the head was taken away. The locals are in a grip of panic and the police are investigating the bizarre case.

The body with the severed head was delivered by the police to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for an autopsy. The authorities are looking into possible instances of black magic during Tuesday’s partial solar eclipse.

