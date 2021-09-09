In Thailand, 61-year-old Man Drowns in an Attempt to Save His Dog

Kling Srikaew, a resident of Thailand, drowned accidentally while saving his pet’s life near a riverbank. The unfortunate incident took place on September 1, reports say. Srikaew went on a fishing trip with his dog near a dam at Nakhon Ratchasima province of Thailand.

Nova, the white pooch, suddenly slipped and fell into the water, according to a report in The Daily Star. The 61-year-old quickly jumped into the raging currents to rescue his pet and he pulled him out of danger but unfortunately, Srikaew couldn’t climb up due to the slippery surface on the edges.

A video, showing the loyal dog refusing to leave after his owner’s accidental death, is going viral. In the clip, Kling’s family members and the divers are seen looking for him.

People present at the scene said that members of Kling’s family were burning incense and praying to their god for his safe return. An off-duty policeman Banjong Leudlam was also present at the scene and claimed that he saw the entire accident unfold.

“I watched it all happen due to the recent storms, the current was fast in the river. The old man rescued his pet but he could not come up due to the slippery surface, so I called the rescue team for help,” said Banjong Leudlam.

Leudlam told that the dog was crying on the riverbank while waiting for his owner to come up but sadly, he never did.

The rescue operation team spent about three hours searching for the man and finally recovered his diseased body. Kling was taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination as the local officers wanted to know the cause of death.

Countries in Southeast Asia including Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia are in the middle of their tropical monsoon season due to which storms with heavy rain, thunder, and flash floods occur causing a surge in river level resulting in fast current.

