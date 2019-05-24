English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
Sunny Leone is the top trend on Twitter during Lok Sabha Election Results 2019. Here's why.
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in the cover image. Image: Yogen Shah
By how many votes is she leading in India's general elections? Sunny Leone wants to know.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 saw hordes of Bollywood celebrities powering the biggest electoral exercise, not just by appearing on big posters and campaigning for their favourite parties but by actually contesting in the biggest race of democracy and in some cases, even leading the votes in their respective constituencies.
One such Bollywood veteran to join the party happened to be angry Major from Border - Sunny Deol.
Deol has donned the hat of a politician from BJP contesting from Gurdaspur seat in Punjab. The veteran is the third member of his family to join politics. The early numbers on big results day on Thursday indicated that Deol had a staggering lead over his Congress counterpart Sunil Jakhar.
Sharing this information with the fellow Indian citizens on live television, Republic chief Arnab Goswami, in an assumedly high-pressure newsroom, accidentally referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone, during a news programme for counting election votes on his channel.
Goswami's slip-up did not go unnoticed and soon the Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was the biggest trend during Lok Sabha Election Results on Indian Twitter.
Amused by her cameo in the ongoing elections, Leone had a genuine question to ask.
Soon after Goswami turned Sunny Deol into Sunny Leone, Goswami's goof-up video spread like wildfire on the Internet.
While Sunny Deol was leading in Gurdaspur, others were in a state of shock.
Netizens hailed Leone for having a sense of humour about the whole incident.
