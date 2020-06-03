In Their Latest Millennial Avatar, Indian Cops are Now on TikTok to Reach Desi Janta

As the world slowly shifts to digital, even the law enforcement is moving to the social media platforms to connect to its audience better.

Indian state-police agencies which started their social media journeys with Twitter or Facebook, are now moving to TikTok, the popular video-creating platform in order to reach out to their audience better.

Of late, several Indian state police have gotten onto the platform. Kerala Police, Bengaluru Police, Durg Police, Punjab Police, Uttarakhand Police, Delhi Police, Maharashtra Cyber Cell have been using TikTok to reach out to people and spread awareness about their civil campaigns around Covid-19, cybersecurity, women’s safety, road safety and more.

The Kerala Police, which have been particularly ahead of its TikTok game shares its strategy.





"Kerala police has always been an advocate of the use of technology to spread awareness about civic issues. We are proud to have been one of the first law enforcement agencies to join TikTok," says Social Media Nodal Officer Manoj Abraham IPS, ADGP HQ, PHQ .

"We have invested in building a steady stream of videos to educate citizens about their responsibilities in keeping themselves and their loved ones safe. Our approach for the TikTok audiences has been to create posts tinged with humor, related to furthering awareness about laws and legal obligations. We have used this approach in spreading correct facts around COVID19 and have been getting immense response to the same. We believe if understanding about law and rights and wrongs is imparted in an interesting way, people will comprehend their responsibilities," he adds.

The Bengaluru police authorities have used TikTok to connect with the public to bring awareness to several issues. Most notably, they have used the platform to highlight the importance of the Suraksha App for women's safety and the E-lost App to quickly report online frauds and the loss of personal valuables.

@blrcitypolice Download e-Lost Report App – Easy way to lodge a complaint on any lost documents and gadgets without approaching the Police Station. ##e-Lostreportapp ♬ original sound - BENGALURUCITYPOLICE

The police force of Durg, a Chhattisgarh-based city, have been actively using TikTok to create COVID-19 awareness. Like its counterparts in Kerala and Bengaluru, the Durg Police department has also been sharing citizen-oriented videos offering guidelines and tips on COVID-19 safety.





The Punjab police have been running an aggressive communication campaign to spread awareness on the avoidance of coronavirus through videos featuring voiceovers by popular Punjabi celebrities like actor Jaswinder Bhalla, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and singer Sidhu Moose Wala.





Maharashtra's cyber cell has also leveraged the TikTok platform to communicate coronavirus-related information with audiences. TikTok videos posted by Mr. Harish Baijal, the deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Maharashtra Cyber also covers fake news, hate speech, and monetary scams.





Similar to Maharashtra’s cyber cell, the Delhi Police department has also used TikTok to spread awareness about misinformation, but also focuses on women safety and cybercrime.