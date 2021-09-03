In This Nigerian Village, Men and Women Speak Different Languages

In the farming community of Ubang village in southern Nigeria, men and women speak different languages. And the people of Ubang are extremely proud of this uniqueness and consider this difference as a blessing from their God.

The boys usually grow up speaking the female language till they are 10 because they spend most of their childhoods with their mothers but after that, they learn to speak the language of men.

For instance, Nigeria’s staple foods yam has a different word in the male and female language. It’s “irui” for females and “itong” for males. Simultaneously, the word for clothing, its “nki" for men and “ariga" for women.

As reported by BBC in 2018, the words in the language are not clear and there is no exact pattern.

Speaking about the unique difference, Chief Oliver Ibang said that there is a stage the male will reach and he will become aware that he is not using his rightful language. Nobody from his family or neighbourhood will tell him that he is not using the right language and when he starts speaking the male language after attaining certain age you will see the signs of maturity in the boy. Chief Ubang further said that if a boy does not move to his correct language by a certain age, then he is considered as “abnormal” in the community.

Anthropologist Chi-Chi Undie has studied the community thoroughly. In the BBC report, he said, “There are a lot of words that men and women share in common, but there are based on your sex, which doesn’t sound alike, don’t have the same letters, and are completely different worlds," he further added.

The Linguistic Association of Nigeria said that 50 of Nigeria’s 500 regional languages could vanish in the coming years if steps towards it are not taken timely. Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa are Nigeria’s major languages. English is also spoken by people to foster unity among numerous ethnic groups.

