In This West Asian Country, Husbands Hang Portraits of Their Wives on The Wall

Generally, a husband puts the picture of his wife on the wall as an expression of love for her. But do you know there is a country where it’s a tradition to hang a picture of your wife on the wall? Exciting, right? Yes, in Brunei, every husband hangs a picture of his wife on the wall. There is, however, no law governing this. Regardless, every husband does it.

In Brunei, the monarchy is still in place. Brunei, like India, was once a British colony, but it gained independence on January 1, 1984. Since then, the king has ruled over the country. However, due to its many peculiar customs, this country remains in discussion. One of these is that everyone follows the tradition of hanging a picture of their wife on the wall.

Photograph of many wives:

Since Brunei is a Muslim majority nation, the men have the option to marry more than one woman. The king of this country has had six marriages. Even if a man has more than one wife, you can hang a picture of each of them on the house’s wall. Aside from the wife, the photo of the country’s Sultan is also hung on the wall. There is no legal requirement for this. However, due to a long-standing tradition, every man still hangs a picture of his wife on the wall.

When it comes to the Sultan of Brunei, he is one of the world’s wealthiest rulers. He owns approximately 7,000 vehicles. And while we are talking about cars, Brunei has another trivia. In this country, there are more cars on the road than homes. People may not own a home, but they own a car. People buy cars here because of the low cost of gasoline and diesel.

