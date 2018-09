Abhishek Bachchan is 'Husband Material' According to TIFF, Here's Why

Abhishek Bachchan is back after a two-year-long hiatus starring in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, where he plays the role of a potential groom opposite Taapsee Pannu's character in the film.The film, premiered as 'Husband Material', at the Toronto International Film Festival(TIFF) where the cast of the movie including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu showed up.And while the movie is called 'Manmarziyaan' for Indian releases, it's called 'Husband Material' at TIFF. The same name for the film was printed on Bachchan's guest identification card at the film festival.It was printed right under his name, making it appear that Bachchan is 'husband material.'Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of the ID card on his Instagram, captioning it "You think it's a good time to tell them I'm already married?" pointing out the hilarity of having it right under his name.And while Bachchan has been married for a while now - it still makes for a funny moment to share.Manmarziyaan is set to release on 14th September in India.