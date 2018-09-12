GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Abhishek Bachchan is 'Husband Material' According to TIFF, Here's Why

With Abhishek Bachchan returning after a two-year hiatus, TIFF labels him 'Husband material.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 12, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Abhishek Bachchan is 'Husband Material' According to TIFF, Here's Why
With Abhishek Bachchan returning after a two-year hiatus, TIFF labels him 'Husband material.'
Loading...
Abhishek Bachchan is back after a two-year-long hiatus starring in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, where he plays the role of a potential groom opposite Taapsee Pannu's character in the film.

The film, premiered as 'Husband Material', at the Toronto International Film Festival(TIFF) where the cast of the movie including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu showed up.

And while the movie is called 'Manmarziyaan' for Indian releases, it's called 'Husband Material' at TIFF. The same name for the film was printed on Bachchan's guest identification card at the film festival.

It was printed right under his name, making it appear that Bachchan is 'husband material.'

Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of the ID card on his Instagram, captioning it "You think it's a good time to tell them I'm already married?" pointing out the hilarity of having it right under his name.







View this post on Instagram


You think it's a good time to tell them I'm already married??? #tiff #Manmarziyaan


A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on






And while Bachchan has been married for a while now - it still makes for a funny moment to share.

Manmarziyaan is set to release on 14th September in India.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...