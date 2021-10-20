UAE Thieves Used Voice Cloning Technology to Rob Bank of Rs 200 Crore Last Year

An incident of robbery in the United Arab Emirates last year stunned everyone, including the authorities and police, when thieves used voice cloning technology to rob billions from a bank. They used this technology to rob the bank of at least Rs 200 crore, reports say. The thieves portrayed themselves as the directors of the bank. The technology was used with the help of artificial intelligence. Only Rs 3 crore of the total amount has been recovered till now.

According to UAE officials, a total of 17 people were involved in the robbery and the thieves transferred the amount to different bank accounts across the world. The UAE administration took the help of American agencies for further investigation into the matter.

The thieves, acting as Bank Director, said, “We are going to make a huge investment soon for which a big amount of money will be required. We need $35 million (more than Rs 200 crore) at the earliest.” According to reports, the incident happened in early 2020.

How did they do it?

The thieves made a phone call to the manager of the bank. While they were talking over the phone, they used deep voice technology with the help of artificial intelligence. Using the same technology, they spoke in the voice of the director of the company while requesting the transfer of Rs 200 crores immediately. The robbers even emailed a letter informing them about the legalities of the transaction to make the bank employees believe them.

While informing about the indent the Bank Manager said, “I had spoken to the director earlier and had become familiar with his voice. It is hard to believe that someone could talk in the same voice. We had allowed the transfer of such a huge amount without any cross-check.”

No country, including India, is immune to cybercrimes. According to a recent report of NCRB, India reported around 50,035 cases of cyber-crime in 2020.

