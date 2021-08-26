In UK, Cat Saves 83-Year-Old Owner, Who fell in Ravine, by Alerting Neighbours

An 83-year-old woman fell into a ravine — a deep, narrow gorge — last week in the United Kingdom but was saved by her cat, who meowed and drew a neighbour’s attention.

According to a Facebook post by the Bodmin Police, the officers were searching for the 83-year-old woman after she went missing near her home on August 21, Saturday. The woman was located by a “member of the public”, who spotted her cat meowing in the corner of a large maize field near her home address, according to the post.

It further stated that the 83-year-old had fallen approximately 70 ft down in a very steep embankment, adding it was incredibly difficult to access the uneven terrain.

In their post, Bodmin police praised the cat, writing: “Piran the cat saved the day!”. Later the concerned authorities shared that the woman was in “good spirits” after she was admitted to the hospital and received medical care timely.

According to other reports, Tamar Longmuir, one of the woman’s neighbours, said that she and others neighbours searched everywhere in the fields near the area for the woman “but there was no sign of her.”

“But as the cat is very attached to her owner, and he was going back and forth in the gateway and was continuously meowing, I decided to go and look in the maize field," Tamar said. First, I shouted the woman’s name in the area but didn’t hear any response but just as I was going to go off the path and start going through the crop, I heard a very faint response to my calling, the neighbour said, adding, “I quickly realized my neighbour was down the 70-foot ravine and alerted the police."

As soon as the police were informed, they reached the spot and pulled the elderly woman up and admitted her to a hospital via air ambulance.

