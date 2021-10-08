In UK, Chinese Takeaway Fined Rs. 9 Lakh For Serving Raw Meat to Customer

A Chinese takeaway joint situated in Cornwall, UK, was found guilty of violating food safety norms and fined 9000 pounds (over Rs 9 lakh). Its owner, Kai Kuang Chiam, was found guilty under nine sections of the law.

The restaurant, named Asian Bowls, came under the scanner after a customer raised a red flag before the authorities upon being served an undercooked chicken momo.

An investigation by the Cornwall Council revealed that the filling in the momos were completely raw, and unhygienic. According to the Metro, images released by the Council show rotting and moldy food atop a kitchen counter. The kitchen floor was slippery with dirt and grease, and some of the toxic grease was even found dripping into open bowls of food in fridges.

There was a ‘substantial amount of dirt and grease’ everywhere, the Council said. The discovery raised a hue and cry, and the restaurant was closed down temporarily in October 2020.

The owner, Mr. Chiam, has admitted to the offence and paid the hefty fine. He said that safety standards slipped after the resignation of his head chef. Now, he and his wife personally take care of all hygiene-related stuff and work hard to ensure that nothing of the sort is repeated again in the future. A deep cleaning was performed at the restaurant following the sickening discovery.

After two further visits by the authorities to the restaurant in January and June 2021, the eatery was finally deemed as meeting the necessary safety standards.

