In UK, Mother Of Two Mauled To Death By Pet Dog

As much as we love dogs as pets and spoil them with care and affection, their unpredictable nature sometimes may lead to untoward incidents. It was just a week ago when a Pitbull mauled an elderly woman in Lucknow, despite having stayed with the family for years. A similar incident has now been reported out of South Yorkshire in the UK.

43-year-old Joanne Robinson was mauled to death by her pet dog Rocco. According to neighbours, Roko was quite calm, however, it is believed that it was extreme heat that drove it to the brink of aggression.

Mum-of-two Joanne Robinson is believed to have been grabbed around the throat inside her home after a night out seeing a friend before being pinned down by the teeth of her Bully XL named Rocco. The victim’s distraught mother Dottie said that Joanne’s anxious boyfriend Jamie Stead made a valiant effort to fend off the beast. To treat possibly life-altering injuries, he underwent skin grafting after being mauled while attempting to save his partner.

According to reports in The Mirror, Joanne had left Rocco at home without air conditioning and the extreme heat turned the animal aggressive, resulting in it attacking Joanne as soon as she returned.

Candles and passionate condolences are adorning the garden wall outside the family home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Dottie told the Mirror, “I am in total disbelief and shock. I just hope it was quick and that she didn’t suffer too much.”

Dotty warned dog owners to be particularly watchful of their pets during the brutal heatwave in the UK, where temperatures are predicted to reach as high as 40C in certain regions.

