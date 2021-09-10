In Unique Celebration, Irish Couple, in Wedding Dresses, Jumps Into Sea

Almost every couple is excited about one thing after getting married — to go on a trip and spend some quality time with each other. However, a couple from Ireland did something unusual. The couple reached the seaside, dressed in their wedding outfits, and jumped into the water together. All the people present at the beach were shocked to see the couple. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the couple got married just a few days ago, and they went to the beach in their wedding dresses only.

Suddenly they started climbing the rock present there holding each other’s hands and after reaching the top, they dived into the water. The name of the groom is Dom and the bride’s name is Anita McCarthy. On September 5, this newlywed couple reached Sandycove beach in Dublin and jumped into the sea holding each other’s hand. People were first caught by surprise seeing the couple but then they realised that the bride and groom had decided to celebrate their wedding this way.

The couple got married on September 4, and they were celebrating the new beginning of their life in this weird but different way. Anita, the bride, said that they wanted to celebrate this new beginning uniquely, the reason they wore their wedding dresses. When the people present at the beach came to know the purpose of the couple jumping into the seawater, they, too, had a good laugh.

People tried to give them privacy in the water and cheered by clapping for them. The couple spent some quality time there and went back home only to find some of their pictures dominating headlines.

