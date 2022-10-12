CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Buzz » In UP, It's Raining Silver Coins At the Demolition Site of Old House
1-MIN READ

In UP, It's Raining Silver Coins At the Demolition Site of Old House

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 11:08 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

This matter came to light when the Municipal Corporation was busy demolishing the old house.

This matter came to light when the Municipal Corporation was busy demolishing the old house.

The incident took place in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

We all have seen several movies in which the treasure is buried in the ground. To get this, people start digging the house day and night. We have also seen something similar in Ajay Devgn’s Raid in which coins start raining as soon as the roof of the house is broken. Recently, a similar case came to light from Uttar Pradesh and it has left everyone surprised.

The incident occurred in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, where as soon as the wall of an old house was broken, it started raining silver coins. The demolition had to be stopped as people present there started scavenging the coins.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 12, 2022, 10:52 IST
last updated:October 12, 2022, 11:08 IST