In UP, It's Raining Silver Coins At the Demolition Site of Old House

We all have seen several movies in which the treasure is buried in the ground. To get this, people start digging the house day and night. We have also seen something similar in Ajay Devgn’s Raid in which coins start raining as soon as the roof of the house is broken. Recently, a similar case came to light from Uttar Pradesh and it has left everyone surprised.

The incident occurred in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, where as soon as the wall of an old house was broken, it started raining silver coins. The demolition had to be stopped as people present there started scavenging the coins.

