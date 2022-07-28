In US, Bullsnake Eats Golf Balls Mistaking Them For Eggs; Rescued

While on one hand the internet is filled with videos and news about the impressive intelligence quotient of animals, some instances prove that not all animals are always the smartest. Recently, a snake in the US had to be saved after it ate two golf balls that it mistook for chicken eggs, got entangled in a fence, and had to be freed. On Tuesday, the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center released a statement regarding the incident, stating that staff members were called to assist a reptile entangled in a fence.

“Well, we don’t see this every day. Our team was called to help this bullsnake who became stuck in a fence after swallowing two golf balls within a chicken coop; it had mistaken them for edible chicken eggs,” the centre wrote in a Facebook post. They also posted images demonstrating how the golf balls created identifiable bulges along the snake’s body.

When staff members brought the snake back, they discovered that the golf balls had seriously obstructed its intestines. So, they started the laborious process of employing specialised methods to assist the snake in regurgitating the balls.

The two golf balls, after they had been taken out of the snake, were shown in another image. The reptile is currently doing “quite well,” according to the wildlife officials, and only has minimal pain and scale damage. Naturally, it was hungry and had already consumed a modest meal from us.

According to the University of Colorado Boulder Museum of Natural History, the bullsnake is one of the most common snakes in Colorado and may be found in several states across the United States. Although they also consume birds and eggs, small mammals like mice and squirrels make up the majority of the bullsnake’s diet. The Missouri Department of Conservation claims that the bullsnake is “a useful neighbour to farmers” and should be conserved because of its capacity to eradicate crop-eating pests.

