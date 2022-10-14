In Vegas, This Charter Airline Takes You and Your Partner on Romantic Private Jet Date

For $995, roughly Rs 81,920, Love Cloud Vegas, a Las Vegas-based airline charter business, will fly you and your partner in a private jet for 45-minute above Sin City. The company, started by Andy Johnson, a pilot and the founder of Love Cloud, flies couples in a two-engine Cessna with a twin mattress, several pillows, and many other amenities like mood lighting and a sound system to play your go-to music.

Not just that, pay another Rs. 16,468 and get married on board. To experience a one-course romantic meal on the flight, one could pay another $100 (Rs 8,234.90) and $1,595 (1,31,365.08 Indian Rupee) for three courses.

