CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ShaneWarne#Movies#WarInUkraine#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#IndvsSL
Home » News » Buzz » In Viral Picture, Dog Creates Optical Illusion That Will Spin Your Head
1-MIN READ

In Viral Picture, Dog Creates Optical Illusion That Will Spin Your Head

Nick revealed on Twitter that the dog was a black poodle named Bob Marley Sir Pounce A Lot who belonged to Terri Babers.

Nick revealed on Twitter that the dog was a black poodle named Bob Marley Sir Pounce A Lot who belonged to Terri Babers.

The image simply demonstrated people's ability to shift their perspective by pausing and focusing on something else.

Buzz Staff

A photo, tweeted by Atlantic CEO Nick Thompson, has gone viral on Twitter due to its complex optical illusion. There seemed to be snow everywhere, and someone was standing on the ground. People, on the other hand, couldn’t tell if it was a man strolling into the woods or a puppy running forward.

Those who first saw the image assumed it was just a man with a fuzzy hood walking through the woods. However, upon deeper examination, they discovered that there was an error in their judgment. It was a dog rushing towards the camera.

Nick revealed on Twitter that the dog was a black poodle named Bob Marley Sir Pounce A Lot who belonged to Terri Babers. The way the trees changed size as one’s viewpoint altered was Nick’s favourite part of the shot.

Take a look at the fascinating image below!

RELATED NEWS

Without a doubt, the image took a lot of people by surprise. Netizens were either arguing the illusion or explaining how their vision was faulty.

Advertisement

One Twitter user shared a straightforward yet sensible answer. The image simply demonstrated people’s ability to shift their perspective by pausing and focusing on something else. This is a wonderful skill to practise in everyday settings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:March 07, 2022, 11:50 IST