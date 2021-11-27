In Viral Video, Black Tip Shark Comes Under Attack From Bull Sharks, Dies

Ever heard a wild animal shrieking after it got injured? It is one of the scariest shrieks, enough to send chills down the spine. A similar sight was witnessed by the 35-year-old Dr Mario Lebrato and his team when they released a Black Tip shark in the water.

Their team was recording the entire incident. As soon as they released the shark in the water, the animal was attacked ferociously by the other sharks living in the water the moment they saw the intruder entering their habitat.

The Black Tip Shark was surrounded and attacked by a group of Bull Sharks. Bull Sharks are generally more aggressive and dangerous because they have more testosterone as compared to any other animal. Bull sharks mostly have a diet of marine mammals, birds and turtles.

The ferocity of the attack can be understood from the fact that a major portion of fish was torn from its sides and its blood and flesh were immersed in water.

Despite the grave injuries the Black Tip shark had to endure, she kept on swimming with a rope-like thing attached to her mouth and tried to attack the sharks who caused her the injuries. According to Dr Mario Lebrato, the shark eventually died due to the injuries after a five-minute struggle to survive following the attack.

Zombie shark still swimming despite being 'half eaten'Footage has emerged of a shark, that has managed to keep swimming – despite suffering horrendous injuries.

Professor Mark Meekan, from the Australian Institute for Marine Science, says that almost all species of sharks have cannibalistic tendencies which eventually leads them to attack each other.

Supporting this with solid evidence and facts, Professor Mark Meekan says that an examination of fossilised excrement from the prehistoric orthacanthus, a shark that swam the oceans 300 million years ago, found it contained fossilised baby shark teeth. This goes on to show that the existence of cannibal sharks dates back to around 300 million years, meaning a shark attacking another is a fundamental trait.

