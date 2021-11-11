In Viral Video, Monkey and Baby Girl Snatch Mobile Phone From Each Other

People love watching videos of animals on social media. What we all love even more is the antics they perform almost unknowingly. Recently, a video showing a monkey trying to snatch a mobile phone from a baby girl went viral on Instagram. The video shows a small girl and a monkey sparring with each other over mobile. The funny video shows that the little girl is unaware of the harm that a monkey can cause to her.

But thankfully the monkey didn’t harm the girl and only appeared concerned about the phone which the kid wouldn’t let go of. At the end of the video, it is the monkey who was seen holding the phone in his hand.

The video features a small girl sitting on a cot outside the house. She has a mobile phone in her hand, and she appears to be playing with it. In the meantime, a monkey reaches there and tries to snatch the phone from the girl’s hand. Furious baby again snatches the phone from the monkey’s hands. She holds the phone just for a moment as the monkey again snatches the phone from her.

While many are saying that the video was funny and posted laughing emojis in the comment section, a user wrote that the monkey was trying to send a message to society that the phone was not for children.

The video is spreading smiles on the faces of viewers. Millions of people have seen it on Instagram, and nearly 1.47 lakh users have already liked it.

