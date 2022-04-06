In War-Ravaged Ukraine, a Dog Waits for its Owner to Come Back to Life

Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a dog from Kyiv has won hearts on the internet for not leaving its owner’s side even after his death. Nexta TV, a European media organisation, shared the dog’s photo on Twitter with the caption, “The dog does not leave its owner, who was killed by the Russian invaders. Kyiv region.”

The dog can be seen sitting idly beside the owner’s dead body which has been blurred. The picture also features a blue cycle lying next to the dead person. The tweet garnered a lot of attention and people showed their love and support for the dog and the country battered by continuous Russian attacks. A user commented, “The dog doesn’t understand the situation. He is awaiting his owner to wake up. It is so sad… and shows his true and unconditional love and loyalty.”

Another user quoted a tweet by The Kyiv Independent shedding light on the condition of dogs in the country. The tweet mentioned that 355 dogs died in animal shelters in Kyiv due to lack of food and water. This was because of continuous Russian attacks that didn’t allow officials to restock supplies for the dogs to live on. It further added that only 150 dogs survived the occupation.

The photograph reminded people of the Hollywood movie Hachiko. The movie entails a similar incident where the dog waits for its owner to return even though the owner had died. The movie was based on a real incident that happened in the 1930s. Hachiko was the name of the Japanese that waited for its owner for over nine years after his death.

As reported by The Times of Israel, Ukrainian city Mariupol’s mayor Vadym Boichenko recently stated that the city’s 90 percent infrastructure has been destroyed due to Russian shelling, of which 40 percent is unrecoverable. 1,30,000 people, according to the report, still remain trapped in the city.

