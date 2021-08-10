In Wedding Tradition From Andhra Pradesh, Groom Dresses As Bride And Vice-Versa

A groom in bride’s attire and a bride in groom’s – a marriage tradition from Andhra Pradesh not only shatters gender stereotypes but also highlights the delightful diversity of Indian cultural practices.

This particular tradition is followed by families who have the surname ‘Gannamani’ in West Godavari district. While the groom dons a wedding pattu saree, ornaments and other adornments of his partner, the woman slips into shirt and pants, and finishes off with goggles and a male hairstyle to create that signature groom look.

Thus dressed in their marriage finery, they offer Bonam (a meal offering for deities) to mother goddess and also sacrifice a sheep. Prayers are also offered to the Kuladevta (the family deity). These events, performed a day before the wedding, are attended by relatives and villagers with much enthusiasm. The nuptial venue is decorated with flowers and local music groups hark the beginning of the joyous occasion. When asked about the practice, the youth from Gannamani families said that they are proud of it and intend to follow it in the coming generations.

Backstory

This unique tradition of wedding attire swap is said to date back to a Gannamani family head, who served as the supreme commander of the army under Rudrama Devi, a queen from the Kakatiya dynasty. She headed the dynasty in the Deccan Plateau between 1263 and 1289. She was among a handful of woman rulers at that time and promoted a male image to be taken seriously by the world.

After they lost many male soldiers in subsequent battles, it was decided that women dressed as men would be inducted in their army. It is said that the strategy worked and the Kakatiyas tasted victory against their enemies. They offered prayers to the goddess so that their enemies could not detect the subterfuge. Such a win led the Gannamanis to incorporate a similar ritual in marriage and pray to the deity for the prosperity of the newly-weds.

