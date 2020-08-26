'Inappropriate in Pandemic': KFC is Suspending its 'Finger Lickin Good' Slogan Due to Coronavirus

Don't lick your fingers!

That's what Kentucky Fried Chicken signaled to customers Monday as the company suspended its Its Finger Lickin Good tagline after 64 years, deeming it the most inappropriate slogan for 2020″ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension will affect the slogan’s use in global advertising for a little while,” the company said in a statement.

We find ourselves in a unique situation having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment, said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the company's global chief marketing officer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety measures call for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce exposure to the virus.

For now, the company, which is a subsidiary of Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands are telling fans not to worry.

The slogan will be back, the statement said. Just when the time is right.

Earlier In order to reinforce the message of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, popular brands have redesigned their logos to spread awareness. McDonald’s, Audi, Volkswagen, and Coca-Cola are among the top houses, who have changed their iconic logos.

Governments around the world are advising the people to maintain a distance of 6 feet to minimize the risk of being caught by the deadly virus.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 23.7 million people globally, and the death toll has crossed over 814 thousand.

In India, over 3.1 million people have been tested positive for the virus, while it has killed over 58,390 people.