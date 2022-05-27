Incredible Image of 'Disturbed Spiral Galaxy' Captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA’s Hubble Telescope recently captured an image of a galaxy and netizens just cannot get enough of it. Termed as NGC 3718, it is considered to be one highly disturbed spiral galaxy with an unusual, warped shape. As per NASA, it looks “a bit like a plump letter “S” from Earth, with a thin thread of dark dust snaking through it.” NASA shared a picture of the spiral galaxy on Twitter on Wednesday. “NGC 3718 dazzles in this new #GalaxiesGalore image. Hubble’s view shows the galaxy’s sinuous, twisting dust lane in detail as it sweeps by the core of the galaxy and curves into the surrounding gas,” read the caption of the image. It has been captured in infrared and visible light as part of a study of the central regions of disk-shaped galaxies. The study was aimed at clarifying the relationship between the mass of supermassive black holes and the properties of galactic bulges. Another objective was to investigate star formation on a galactic scale. Have a look at the image:

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 2K likes. “This is an example on how climate change appearances on earth because of changes in our solar systems gravity field , and our Galaxym” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “So luminous galaxy and it’s electromagnetic power output is so great.”

Meanwhile, a few days back, the Hubble Telescope celebrated its 32nd anniversary by a stunning look at an unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies, which is called The Hickson Compact Group 40. NASA shared a video along with a picture of five galaxies, which would eventually merge into one after a massive collision. “Explore this beautiful image of a galaxy group named Hickson Compact Group 40 with Hubble’s senior project scientist, Dr. Jennifer Wiseman,” read the caption of the video.

NASA, in a blog post, said that it is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope’s 32nd birthday with a stunning look at this unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies. “This menagerie includes three spiral-shaped galaxies, an elliptical galaxy, and a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy. Somehow, these different galaxies crossed paths in their evolution to create an exceptionally crowded and eclectic galaxy sampler,” read the blog post.

