1-min read

'Incredible India!': Anand Mahindra's Tweet on 'Pure Veg' Restaurant Leaves Internet in Splits

The Mahindra group chairman posted an image of the menu of a restaurant, but the content of the menu was in sharp contrast to what it preached.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
'Incredible India!': Anand Mahindra's Tweet on 'Pure Veg' Restaurant Leaves Internet in Splits
File photo of Anand Mahindra.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for his social media wit, recently posted an image of a vegetarian restaurant, apparently from India. However, it had a twist.

The Mahindra group chairman posted an image of the menu of a restaurant, but the content of the menu was in sharp contrast to what it preached.

In the menu, the image claimed that it was a "pure vegetarian" restaurant, yet the dishes listed were "veg fish fry", "veg chicken rice" and even "veg mutton dosa" -- exactly opposite to the 'vegetarian' fare the restaurant promised.

Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter an image of the menu, alongside the caption, "An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind..."

The image, which was posted on January 4, has already received over eight thousand likes and over one thousand retweets.

The image, which has taken social media by storm, has seen netizens all confused as to what the menu meant and even reacted in a funny manner to it.

Here's what they wrote:

