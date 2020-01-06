'Incredible India!': Anand Mahindra's Tweet on 'Pure Veg' Restaurant Leaves Internet in Splits

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for his social media wit, recently posted an image of a vegetarian restaurant, apparently from India. However, it had a twist.

The Mahindra group chairman posted an image of the menu of a restaurant, but the content of the menu was in sharp contrast to what it preached.

In the menu, the image claimed that it was a "pure vegetarian" restaurant, yet the dishes listed were "veg fish fry", "veg chicken rice" and even "veg mutton dosa" -- exactly opposite to the 'vegetarian' fare the restaurant promised.

Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter an image of the menu, alongside the caption, "An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind..."

An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind... pic.twitter.com/U1x1LEvij6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 5, 2020

The image, which was posted on January 4, has already received over eight thousand likes and over one thousand retweets.

The image, which has taken social media by storm, has seen netizens all confused as to what the menu meant and even reacted in a funny manner to it.

Here's what they wrote:

Desperate times leads to desperate measures — Yenchi_saav (@ChuteMi69) January 5, 2020

But fish is not part of vegetarian food forget about Vegan — Shivani Mittal (@Astro_Healer_Sh) January 5, 2020

Yes that is a chicken recipe with no garlic,ginger and onion — Jaya Khare (@jaya2004khare) January 5, 2020

I've seen a Jain chicken dish in Gujarat — Bharat (@pareekbharat86) January 5, 2020

I think in this case they use soya meal makers to imitate non-veg items! — S.Maran (@SivaMaran7) January 5, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.