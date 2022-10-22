'Incredible Love Story': Elderly Woman Donates Kidney to Husband Who Underwent 98 Dialysis Sessions

An emotional story of a woman donating a kidney to her husband has gone viral. Sharing the heart-warming story of the couple’s love on Twitter, their son, Leo, said that his father had undergone 98 sessions of dialysis. His mother accompanied him to sessions and waited five to six hours every time. Eventually, she decided to donate her kidney to save her husband’s life. “Dad had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions and mom waited for 5-6 hours with him 3 days a week in here. Then she donated her kidney to save him and now they are both out of this misery. I don’t know of a better love story,” the tweet read

According to the user, his parents are nearly 70 and it took them almost 2 months of intensive testing and clearance from medical practitioners to get approval for the procedure. The user highlighted that in their case cardiac clearance became a key factor regardless their age. The user thanked the doctors and raised awareness about a few organizations that support organ donations.

He added, “We need more awareness for organ donations. More than 500,000 people are waiting for one.”

As soon as the emotional story of love was shared online, Twitter appreciated and praised the elderly couple. A user wrote, “Wishing both of them to enjoy each other’s company for many more years.”

Another added, “How wonderful, wishing your parents the best, thanks for sharing their story.”

One more said, “Wow! What an incredible story of love!”

“She is a real woman, who loves and cares, that is true love. Hope both will be fine soon,” read another comment

Sharing the details of the procedure, the user revealed that the transplant only cost him less than Rs 15,000 as 99 per cent of the charges were covered by the insurance company. He further said that he paid less than Rs 15,000 for the transplant and 99 per cent of the expense was covered by the insurance company.

