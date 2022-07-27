Incredible Optical Illusion Changes Landscape Colour Right in Front of Your Eyes

Optical illusions challenge the saying “seeing is believing” like no other. Trumping the very senses that we perceive the world from, optical illusion put our minds to quite a nice workout. One such optical illusion, that is trending on social media again, does just the thing.

Shared by a user named Dean Jackson, this optical illusion plays with our eyes’ ability to perceive colour. Dean is quite popular on social media, especially TikTok, for sharing some mind-bending illusions. In this illusion, Dean claims that if you follow his steps, the illusion could make you see colour in a black and white object.

Sharing the illusion, Dean, in the video says, “If you are here for the first time, you are seeing a black and white photo of a bridge. If you are back for the second time, you are hopefully seeing it in colour,” as reported by The Sun. He continues, “Whatever you do, keep looking right at the centre of that circle.” He emphasises not to move the eyes from the circle.”

After laying down the rules, Dean goes on to explain how the illusion comes to be. He elaborates that the “psychedelic colours” that are visible on the screen are designed to “fatigue some receptors in the retina” at the back of the eyes.

Once these psychedelic colours are removed, the image gets calibrated and the colours that need to fill the picture get stimulated. With the viewers hooked on the circle, the video cuts to the image that reveals the final optical illusion.

Netizens were baffled to see how the bridge that was initially black and white, gets filled up with colours. One user commented, “I did not expect the colour to be so vibrant.” Another said, “Only saw it for a split second but it was in full colour.” Dean, on his TikTok account, shared a similar illusion which contained traffic signals.

