Incredible Photos Captured in Philippines Show the Terrifying Potential of Erupting Taal Volcano

At the time when raging bushfires continue to wreak havoc in Australia, Philippines has been grappling with an erupting volcano. Taal Volcano located on the island of Luzon flared up on January 12, spewing plumes of ash up to nine miles into the air.

The situation has prompted authorities to issue warnings. Philippines officials have urged people not to return to their homes in the danger zone where the eruption took place. The volcano continues to throw ash and lava fountains and the area is also witnessing earthquakes. The ash in the sky has made authorities divert and cancel flights.

According to indy100, more than 40,000 people have left the place, fearing a potentially explosive eruption.

It is also being feared that the eruption could incite a tsunami from the lake under the volcano. The eruption has created a dilemma in the minds of people whether to risk their lives by returning or remain in a shelter for an unknown period. However, as per media reports, a number of residents have started returning to their homes to fetch their personal belongings and livestock.

As people living nearby are horrified with the eruption, some, braving the situation, managed to take incredible photos of Taal Volcano.

Uploading the pictures on Instagram, a user wrote that ashes of Taal Volcano reflected the colours of the sunset.

He also urged people to pray for the safety of affected residents and animals. The same user also posted the pic of the erupting volcano.

Another user put out the picture showing volcanic lightning caused by Taal Volcano eruption.

