Viral Video Shows Meticulously Calculated Swarm Formations of Birds Over Water

A setting sun, a cloudy blue sky, a view of a large body of water and a phenomenal show by birds dancing around in unison -- what more could one want? A woman named Maud recently shared such a video on Twitter featuring unbelievable murmuration of starlings over the water.

Over hundreds of low flying starlings move and follow one another in crisp formations, forming waves and spheres and other fascinating shapes as they partake in their tradition.

The birds seem to have practised this intricate dance as they know exactly when to turn, when to lift, whom to follow, and so on while twisting, turning, swirling, and twirling into intricate patterns.

The video, simply titled “Murmurations tonight. Breathtaking.” – is exactly that. It has been viewed over 4 million times on Twitter with lakhs of likes and retweets. The video must have been shot in a calm city without any noise disturbance as the natural sound of the starlings whooshing through the air like a symphony is quite evident. Along with the subtle sound of the waves, the starlings, and the background the video is aesthetically and aurally quite pleasing.

If you are wondering why the birds seem to be mimicking some intricate Cirque du Soleil routine, it is actually a defence mechanism. According to NPR, George F. Young researched this phenomenon extensively. The study was instigated by, “remarkable ability [of the starlings] to maintain cohesion as a group in highly uncertain environments and with limited, noisy information.”