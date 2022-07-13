Incredible Timelapse Video Showing All Seasons of Canada in 18 Seconds Stuns Internet

An incredible time-lapse video exhibiting all the seasons in less than 20 seconds will drive away your mid-week blues. And we bet you will end up playing it on loop.

This impressive piece of work was brought forth by a Chilean video and music artist, Rodrigo Inostroza, who while posting the video on his YouTube channel wrote the title, “Watch the Seasons Change, Walking Time Lapse.” In the description section of the video, Rodrigo revealed that he captured the seasonal change in the Canadian city of Victoria. The description of the YouTube video stated, “Recorded this path in Victoria, Canada for a full year. Then combine the different clips to experience the seasons change fast. Think of it as a walking time-lapse.”

The captivating video shows Rodrigo, who is behind the camera, walking on the same path while the season changes. Keeping the natural beauty of the video intact, the YouTuber chose not to put any music in the background and uploaded the small clip with the original rustling sound of footfall on grass and snow. In his candid conversation with Newsweek, Rodrigo revealed that he used to take the path behind his house to go to the grocery store, and was amazed to witness how beautifully it transformed as the seasons changed.

Newsweek quoted Rodrigo as saying, “I am a videographer and social media professional, so of course, I thought ‘Huh… transition quickly between seasons would be awesome.” The report further revealed that he recorded the footage between November 2020 and November 2021. Rodrigo used to go out around three to four times a month to capture the path.

