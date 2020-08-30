Incredibly Rare Flat Rainbow Spotted in UK after Storm Francis, Photos Go Viral

Some phenomenon just leaves us spellbound, with no words to describe their beauty and rainbows are one of them. The band of seven colors can bring a smile to anyone’s face. However, what was recently seen in Torbay is incredibly beautiful. As Britain faces a 700-mile wide storm, along with 80mph winds, heavy downpours and some of the worst summer weather for 50 years caused due to Storm Francis, people saw a beautiful flat rainbow in the coastal town on Tuesday.

The images of the beautiful rainbow in sight were captured from the nearby Paignton beach. The flat rainbow is said to be the result of sun rays through spray whipped off the surface of the sea.

The Facebook account Torbay in Pictures posted the incredible images, with the caption, “Unusual rainbow effect at Torquay, seen from Paignton beach. I believe it's caused by the effect of the sun shining through spray whipped up from the sea by the wind. 25.8.2020. 3.36 pm”.

The account also shared a close-up view of the flat rainbow, writing, “Another shot of the "seabow" at Torquay. 25.8.2020. 3.36 pm”.

Netizens couldn’t stop praising the rather unusual effect. However, as quoted by The Sun, the Met Office officials said, “This looks like spray being blown up from the sea by the strong gusty winds due to Storm Francis”.

They credited the flat rainbow as a result of light’s reflection, refraction and dispersion by the water droplets. However, they added, “Because it’s water blown up from the sea it’s flatter and not curved as when caused by water droplets/rain in the sky”. They rather described it as a ‘rainbow mist’, as one colour was placed on top of another.

A similar sight was observed in Bristol in March 2017 and in Paris in 2013. However, both cities had a slightly curved rainbow rather than a flat one.