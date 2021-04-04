'Incredibly Rare Sighting': Woman Spots Whale From Airplane, Photos Leave the Internet Amazed

Whale sightings can have a mesmerizing effect on anyone. As much as the majestic creatures are a beauty to behold, they also allow us a sneak peak into the wide and varied marine life that is out there. In what can be only termed as a wonderful experience of similar proportions, a woman has posted the photo of a whale she spotted while she was flying above it in a plane. The photo of the giant mammal has left the internet mesmerized and wanting for more.

The woman, Jasmine Childress wrote on twitter while sharing the images, “I SAW A FREAKING WHALE FROM A PLANE AND THE PHOTO IS BAD AND I DONT CARE,” the woman named

I SAW A FREAKING WHALE FROM A PLANE AND THE PHOTO IS BAD AND I DONT CARE pic.twitter.com/A9lEMNsRqT— Jasmine Childress (@_JChildress) March 30, 2021

The first image was that of a very tiny dot in the vast blue ocean and the second photo was zoomed in in which the whale could be seen swimming. The post received more than 6.9 lakh likes and also been tweeted and replied to hundreds of times.

Check out a few internet reactions:

If that's a Blue Whale, (which I think it is) that is an incredibly rare sighting. A plane is pretty much the only way you'll ever see one.— Joseph R. Casper (@MoJoe_Casper) March 31, 2021

You can see blue whales every summer between Santa Barbara and the Channel Islands. They, and the humpbacks, come in to feed. Take the Condor Express out of Sea Landing in SB. You're practically guaranteed to see them on every trip.— Katy Penland (@PenlandKW) March 31, 2021

I love the first shot. Kinda concerned there are no pals palling around with it.— JKCecil (@jkcecil) March 31, 2021

Did y’all know blue whales are the size of two city buses …..can you imagine being that big and having to swim every minute your entire life— † Yung 305 † (@_Dazminnnn) March 31, 2021

A few of the social media users questioned the legitimacy of the photos, to which Childress replied to saying that she was flying over Santa Barbara channel in a puddle jumper plane.

These reactions are a bit over-whale-ming (I had to ), but I have a few notes!• I was flying over the Santa Barbara channel• I was in a puddle jumper much lower than commercial flights (with one other person+distance+masks!)• pretty sure it’s a grey whale https://t.co/zQ9teS5zG5— Jasmine Childress (@_JChildress) March 31, 2021

Commenting on that, one person replied how seeing the whale swimming like that is such an amazing feeling. “Something very moving about this, I don’t even know what, just so majestic in the water. Amazing picture, thanks for sharing. Love how can still be wowed by nature."