'Incredibly Rare Sighting': Woman Spots Whale From Airplane, Photos Leave the Internet Amazed

Image Credit: Jasmine Childress/Twitter

A woman has posted the photo of a whale she spotted while she was flying above it in a plane. The photo of the giant mammal has left the internet mesmerized and wanting for more.

Whale sightings can have a mesmerizing effect on anyone. As much as the majestic creatures are a beauty to behold, they also allow us a sneak peak into the wide and varied marine life that is out there. In what can be only termed as a wonderful experience of similar proportions, a woman has posted the photo of a whale she spotted while she was flying above it in a plane. The photo of the giant mammal has left the internet mesmerized and wanting for more.

The woman, Jasmine Childress wrote on twitter while sharing the images, “I SAW A FREAKING WHALE FROM A PLANE AND THE PHOTO IS BAD AND I DONT CARE,” the woman named

The first image was that of a very tiny dot in the vast blue ocean and the second photo was zoomed in in which the whale could be seen swimming. The post received more than 6.9 lakh likes and also been tweeted and replied to hundreds of times.

Check out a few internet reactions:

A few of the social media users questioned the legitimacy of the photos, to which Childress replied to saying that she was flying over Santa Barbara channel in a puddle jumper plane.

Commenting on that, one person replied how seeing the whale swimming like that is such an amazing feeling. “Something very moving about this, I don’t even know what, just so majestic in the water. Amazing picture, thanks for sharing. Love how can still be wowed by nature."

first published:April 04, 2021, 18:55 IST