IND vs AUS T20I: Rohit Sharma's Match-winning Show Celebrated With Memes

India sealed its victory over Australia in the second T20I on Friday, with a winning stroke from captain Rohit Sharma. After the match, Rohit admitted that he surprised himself, saying that he didn’t expect to hit it like that. “I was quite surprised as well actually. Didn’t expect to hit it like that, glad it came off. For the last 8-9 months I have been playing like that. You can’t really plan too much in such a shortened game,” said Rohit while speaking at the post-match presentation.

Indian Twitter is celebrating the win with memes.

rohit with 46(20). captaincy role.

everyone fails captain decide to fight himself. dinesh Karthik finishes well.

rohit missed well deserved half century.#INDvsAUST20I #IndVsAus #RohitSharma #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/pYUactGfCx — Aditya (@pradeep_3576) September 23, 2022

Fans in stadium who had paid for a 20 overs match #INDvsAUST20I pic.twitter.com/74aCoxXEyR — J (@jaynildave) September 23, 2022

***

Rohit Sharma is the most Dangerous Batsman of the history of Cricket Believe on Sharma we win WC22 #INDvsAUST20I #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/h82o1xFWxW — Ash…Rohitian (@ashrohitian2) September 23, 2022

Rohit Sharma on Friday blasted a 20-ball 46 not out and became the leading six-hitter in T20I cricket during his team’s second T20I truncated to eight-over-a-side due to wet outfield against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, here.

Rohit, the leading run-scorer in T20Is, went past New Zealand opener Martin Guptill’s tally of sixes to go to the top of the six hitters’ chart in T20Is. The India captain, who smashed two sixes in the first over from Josh Hazlewood in a run chase of 91 in eight overs, now has 176 sixes to his name in this format.

