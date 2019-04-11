LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indelible to Invisible: Voters Post 'Before-After' Photos of Vanishing Ink

The shocking revelation could render the entire process of voting moot as it essentially makes it easier for voters to cast proxy votes.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
Indelible to Invisible: Voters Post 'Before-After' Photos of Vanishing Ink
In what could be a major controversy, the "indelible" ink used to stain the index finger of all voters instantly upon casting their vote, several people have reported that the ink came off.

Two News18 reporters themselves tried to remove the ink after casting their votes. The "indelible" ink soon became invisible as soon as they put some nail polish remover on it.

The shocking revelation could render the entire process of voting moot as it essentially makes it easier for voters to cast proxy votes.




CNN News18 reporters also demonstrated removing the ink using nail paint remover on live television.




Not just News18 reporters, a quick search of micro-blogging site Twitter revealed that several voters had shared similar experiences.













A user uploaded a video of himself trying to wash the ink off with soap. He referred to it as "semi-permanent" ink and said that he would vote again if it came off.







It appears that many of those who voted in Noida could wash the "indelible" indigo ink off with ease. The Election Commission has not responded to the controversy yet.


