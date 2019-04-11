Indelible to Invisible: Voters Post 'Before-After' Photos of Vanishing Ink

People on social media are complaining of their voter's ink coming off after voting.



News18's reporter @SubhajitSG

who voted in Noida sector 78 also had a similar experience.



If your ink also got erased, tweet us your name and photo at @news18dotcom with #ElectionsWithNews18 pic.twitter.com/nv4nfjL4Bg — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 11, 2019

I voted. I got inked. I did not believe the people who said that indelible ink is washing off. So I tried nail polish remover - and magic - the mark is gone @SpokespersonECI. What’s ECI’s response? pic.twitter.com/S12TKw8M07 — Ritu Kapur (@kapur_ritu) April 11, 2019

Thats a big voting scam. Ink anyone can remove easily and vote as many times #electionScam #BanEvm #BanDigitalElections pic.twitter.com/ftsqvu1So1 — DeshBhakt Priyank Mehta #RYP (@7P_Mehta) April 11, 2019

Tried to wash off the ink 10 mins after voting and I was able to.. It's a chance for ppl with multiple voter cards(yes they exist) to vote again.. Unfair elections... @PMOIndia #ElectionCommissionOfIndia pic.twitter.com/YeN8y9m6d5 — Pranav Reddy Kandadi (@pranav247) April 11, 2019

.@SpokespersonECI @ceoup Does this look like the hand of someone who voted in the morning today? The indelible ink, as the name suggests, cannot be removed. So was the batch in my polling booth faulty? Please check. I can provide you details separately. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/xkcRtJPOzZ — Sameeksha Khare (@sameekshakh) April 11, 2019

After watching the news i tried to remove electoral ink . And guess what it came off in a single simple shower . My entire family stood in a long queue in scorching sun to caste vote and celebrate democracy #ripdemocracy #_Election_commission #LokSabhaElections2019 — Fit Food Blogger (@fitfoodblogger) April 11, 2019

#DidYouKnow approx 2.6 million bottles of indelible ink have been ordered for #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/AjCIC7o54r — News18 Graphics (@News18Graphics) April 11, 2019

In what could be a major controversy, the "indelible" ink used to stain the index finger of all voters instantly upon casting their vote, several people have reported that the ink came off.Two News18 reporters themselves tried to remove the ink after casting their votes. The "indelible" ink soon became invisible as soon as they put some nail polish remover on it.The shocking revelation could render the entire process of voting moot as it essentially makes it easier for voters to cast proxy votes.CNN News18 reporters also demonstrated removing the ink using nail paint remover on live television.Not just News18 reporters, a quick search of micro-blogging site Twitter revealed that several voters had shared similar experiences.A user uploaded a video of himself trying to wash the ink off with soap. He referred to it as "semi-permanent" ink and said that he would vote again if it came off.It appears that many of those who voted in Noida could wash the "indelible" indigo ink off with ease. The Election Commission has not responded to the controversy yet.