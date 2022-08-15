Independence Day 2022: Indian Army to Kids' March, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Videos Flood Internet

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, photos and videos of the Indian flag being unfurled at various places as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have been flooding social media platforms. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was on Saturday flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hailed the ‘power of the tricolor’ and said, “We saw this in Ukraine some time ago. The tiranga became a protective shield not only for Indians but also for people of other countries in escaping to safer regions.”

Here are some of the viral photos and videos from the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Boundless Energy, Infectious Enthusiasm, Tricolour in Hand & India in Heart!

As the Children walked from CP to the War Memorial at India Gate.#HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/BuNE1WAwHF — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 14, 2022

The iconic Dachigam National Park in Srinagar turns thematic in a unique manner to celebrate 75 years of independence at an approx. altitude of 4250 meters above mean sea level. #HarGharTiranga @OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk @MinOfCultureGoI @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/XkzLm0f8py — Aijaz Asad (@AsadamAijaz) August 14, 2022

Sprit of #AmritMahotsav! Tribal women taking a Tiranga Yatra, with the chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.#HarGharTiranga has united every Indian, from every stratum of life. pic.twitter.com/Zi7cmrrf6X — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) August 13, 2022

Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eaFohBmiJd — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 14, 2022

As part of the campaign that has taken the country by storm, you can upload a selfie with the flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga website, pin a flag virtually, change your display picture on social media to the tricolor and even download a personal Tiranga certificate for participation. The campaign also has an official anthem that features prominent personalities across fields like sports and entertainment. The anthem is dubbed the biggest patriotic song of the year, according to the Information and the Broadcast Ministry, the song can be played while you hoist the national flag at your home.

