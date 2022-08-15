Independence Day 2022: Indore Bags World Record For Largest Human Chain to Create India Map

Indore city in Madhya Pradesh marked a new record after setting a human chain to create a mammoth geographical map of India. The event was organized to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which marked the 75th year of Independence, reported Republic. The human chain consisted of 5,000 children, social workers, and other individuals. In addition, the program was hosted by a social institution named ‘Jwala’ at the Divya Shakipeeth in Indore. Speaking about this, the founder of the imitative, Dr Divya Gupta said that it was an effort to create a new record by breaking the former by marking it as the largest geographical human shape of India.

“We had made a human chain on the map of India, and not only on the border but also inside it. Earlier, a human chain was formed on the boundary line of the country’s map, but we gathered people inside by making tricolor and blue Ashok Chakra in the middle. Total 5,335 people participated in this event,” Dr Gupta was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, this record bagged by Indore was just after the other world record set by Chandigarh University along with the NID Foundation. The Guinness World Record was bagged by forming the largest human chain of waving the national flag.

India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. As part of the Mahotsav or grand celebration, several events, and campaigns have been organised for 75 weeks to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021, starting a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is dedicated to the people of India who not only have played a key role in bringing the country so far in its journey but also have the potential to activate India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

