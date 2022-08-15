Independence Day 2022: Pune Woman Completes 430km 'Freedom Run' From Leh to Manali

Remember Pune’s Preeti Maske who set a Guinness World Record this June by cycling alone from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes? She had set the record by covering the distance of 430 km. Now, she has covered the same distance, but by running. The ultra-runner, who is also a mother of two, ran the distance in 4 days, 22 hours, and 9 minutes.

Border Roads Organisation India tweeted about Maske’s performance: “#FreedomRun- Leh to Manali.

Ms Preeti Maske, does us proud with another outstanding accomplishment. Leh to Manali, 430km, completed in 4 days, 22 hrs & 9 mins, a little over 118 hours. Daunting was the Challenge, Determined was Preeti.” BRO called her a shining example of Nari Shakti. It said that she achieved the feat with BRO runners for company and logistics, medical support from BRO.

For her earlier cycling record, Maske finished her ride at Manali, at 1:13 pm on June 24. This happened in the presence of Col. Shabarish Vachali, Commander, BRO. While recalling her journey, Preeti said, “I had to use oxygen twice while travelling due to being out of breath at high passes.”

As per experts, the route was very tough with a 8,000m elevation gain. Her crew member Anand Kansal recalled, “Preeti had to cycle in harsh, varying climate on all the high altitude passes fighting the heat, strong head winds, snowfall, and freezing temperatures.” This would not have been possible without the help of BRO, he added.

Meanwhile, as India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi and raised women power in his speech, hailing the contribution of great women leaders in India’s freedom struggle and appealing for a “change in mentality”.

Saluting the role of women in India’s struggle for independence, PM Modi said that every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of the country – be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal.

