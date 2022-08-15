Independence Day Memes Raise Spirits as Desis Celebrate 75 Years of Freedom

As India celebrates 76th Independence Day, it’s memes galore on Twitter. While a section has been sharing colourful photos and videos under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, others have been making memes. It’s a holiday, so meme-makers are obviously working double time. India’s independence was the result of a long and strife-torn battle, but now citizens are able to celebrate it in terms of joy and humour.

Let the meme fest begin for Independence Day. @DDNational pic.twitter.com/1uIACB0avo — Yashwanth (@yashwanth_ji) August 13, 2022

DD National's TRP on Independence Day/Republic Day pic.twitter.com/a0wX9PwVNu — Anand Sagar (@Anandsagar1306) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time on India’s 76th Independence Day on Monday.

PM Modi said that India’s Independence Day celebration is not just restricted to the country but is being witnessed all across the globe. PM Modi recalled the role of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and others in India’s freedom struggle and also raised women power that contributed immensely in country’s struggle for independence.

“The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty,” said PM Modi at Red Fort.

Setting a 25-year goal, PM Modi declared ‘paanch pran‘ or five pledges that include an an aim for a developed India, removal of any trace of colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity, and sense of duty among the citizens.

