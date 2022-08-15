Independence Day: Pakistani Rabab Artiste Plays Jana Gana Mana in Gift Across Border

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, a wish coming across the border has been winning hearts on the Internet. Pakistani Rabab artist Siyal Khan sent a special wish for India on the occasion. With the backdrop of some serene mountains and greenery, Khan played the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana on his Rabab. “Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border,” he wrote in the caption of his video.

As Khan strikes a chord of harmony, people from both nations lauded the beauty of the instrumental.

Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022

Beautiful way to send Independence Day Greetings to our next door neighbours in India. https://t.co/XcxdVFDySH — احمد بلال محبوبAhmedBilalMehboob (@ABMPildat) August 15, 2022

Salute to the spirit and the sentiments behind this melodious composition.. 🇮🇳🖖 https://t.co/HDnEGaiLBT — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 15, 2022

This is so HEARTWARMING 😩❤️✨….Happy Independence Day guys 🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/FP56GkADGM — Sahil (@Mostlyxsleepy) August 15, 2022

Thank you @siyaltunes for this on our Independence Day.

Looking forward to a day in the future when there will be better relations between both India and Pakistan. https://t.co/uZTHJlgpQR — Amarjyoti Borah (@AmarjyotiBorah1) August 15, 2022

Previously, Khan played a moving rendition of a Fanaa song. The gifted artist also shared a video, in which he can be seen playing the much-loved song Pasoori. The mega-hit song from Coke Studio Pakistan has amused all with its alluring music, and it continues to make rounds on the internet. Apart from Pasoori and Mere Haath Mein, Siyal also tried his hands at the iconic song Gulabi Aankhen.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, wishes for India floated in all the way from space. ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti sent her kind wishes from aboard the International Space Station to India. “For decades, international agencies have cooperated with the ISRO on many space and science missions and that cooperation continues today, as ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NISAR Earth Science Mission that will help us track disasters and get us a better understanding of our changing climate,” she said in part.

