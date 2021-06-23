India 7th, Japan First: Which Country's Video Game Fans Talk Most About Gaming on Twitter?

Gaming remains a hot topic on the web. A topic that brings people together, especially on Twitter. The social network took advantage of the end of gaming event E3 to share some information about the most commented video games online as well as the most active countries on the subject. According to information shared by Twitter, tweets related to gaming have increased by 18% in one year. In 2020, the platform already counted more than 2 billion tweets on the subject. A trend that has not weakened, but rather intensified thanks to the global health crisis, prompting people around the world to find activities that they can take part in during imposed lockdowns. Based on data collected up to June 2021, Twitter was able to identify the ten countries that tweeted the most about the video game universe. Unsurprisingly, Japan comes first, followed by the United States and South Korea. Brazil came 4th, while Philippines and India came 6th and 7th before the UK, France and Spain closed the top 10.

Twitter also enabled users to “get together" during the annual E3 event, which took place June 12 -15 in an entirely virtual format. For E3, it was in the United States that users commented the most on the event, ahead of Japan and Spain, in third place.

While Nintendo dominated social media discussions in 2020 thanks to its “Animal Crossing: New Horizons" game, up until now it is the game “Genshin Impact" that Twitter users are chatting about most in 2021. “Animal Crossing" remains in the top 10 but drops to fifth place.

The countries that tweet most about gaming

1. Japan

2. United States

3. South Korea

4. Brazil

5. Thaïland

6. Philippines

7. India

8. United Kingdom

9. France

10. Spain

The most-tweeted-about video games in 2021

1. Genshin Impact

2. Apex Legends

3. Ensemble Stars!

4. Final Fantasy

5. Animal Crossing

6. Knives Out

7. Fortnite

8. Monster Hunter

9. Fate/Grand Order

10. Minecraft

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here