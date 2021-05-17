India and Antarctica Were Part of the Same Landmass a Billion Years Ago

The Indian heat at times makes us just wish that we were living in Antarctica. Well, we might actually have lived on Antarctica if the tectonic shift did not bring us up here. Though we don’t know what life would have been if this ‘shift’ of India had not happened. This interesting piece of history about India’s geographical placement was shared by a Twitter user along with a video demonstrating the various tectonic shift that brought the world to the place where it is today. The user quoted @EartbyteGroup as the source of the video. Geologists have been conducting research and studies to understand the evolution of Earth’s geography. In 2018, a group of geologists found evidence supporting the hypothesis that the Indian sub-continent was part of Antarctica a billion years ago.

200 million years of Continental Drift. India moved from Antarctica and crashed into the Himalayas! Source: @EarthByteGroup pic.twitter.com/9AQ6maBX9o— Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) May 17, 2021

According to a report in Hindubusinessline.com , a group of Indian and Swizz geologists researching on the Earth’s surface studied the rocks of the continental crust in the Eastern Ghats and found significant clues to the formation of the sub-continent.The research published in the international journal Elsevier suggested that India and Antarctica were one large continent, which was separated about 1.5 billion years ago.

It was suggested that the reason behind the separation of India from Antarctica was an ocean. However, this ocean closed again with the movement of landmasses of the two-continent approaching each other and finally colliding again one billion years ago. This collision formed the EasternGhat mountain belt.

Then again, this process of separation and coming of landmasses was repeated around 600 million years ago. This time, the collision created another mountain range preserved in the Eastern Ghats all the way to southern India and Sri Lanka. After this, the crust broke apart again, once more separating India from Antarctica and now there is a big ocean between them.

The tectonic plate shifts over millions of years pushed India up towards the Himalayas in their current geographical location.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here