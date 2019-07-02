Take the pledge to vote

India and Bangladesh Have One Thing in Common This World Cup. Rabindranath Tagore.

As India they meet the Tigers for the fourth time in a World Cup, the two teams will be bonding once again and the reason for that is the 'Bard of Bengal' Rabindranath Tagore.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
India and Bangladesh Have One Thing in Common This World Cup. Rabindranath Tagore.
File image / News18 Bangla.
Divided by border, united by Rabindranath Tagore.

After tasting their first defeat in the ongoing World Cup against host England, Team India will look to get back to the business as they meet roaring Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

While Virat Kohli & Co. are a win away to book their tickets to the playoffs, Mashrafe Mortaza's competitive Bangladesh would eye on jumping Pakistan on the points table and keeping their hopes alive for the semi-finals.

The two teams have locked horns thrice in the ICC Cricket World Cups so far, out of which India has emerged victorious in a couple of occasions. While Bangladesh's most notable victory against Men in Blue came in 2007 event when the fearless tigers caused a major upset and knocked Rahul Dravid's men out early in the tournament.

India did avenge the humiliating exit with stunning victories over Bangladesh in two memorable finals - Nidahas Trophy and the Asia Cup - a double blow in 2018 and the two cricketing nations enjoy a prickly rivalry on the field.

But there's something that unites them - their national anthems.

In fact, when they meet the Tigers for the fourth time in a World Cup, the two teams will be bonding once again and the reason for that is the "Bard of Bengal" Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The acclaimed poet, Tagore, gave birth to the national anthems of both the countries: Jana Gana Mana, the Indian anthem and Amar Sonar Bangla or My Golden Bengal, the Bangladesh anthem.

Composed as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali, the first stanza of the song was adopted as India's national anthem - Jana Gana Mana on January 24, 1950 - two days before India became a republic.

Amar Sonar Bangla, on the other hand, was penned by Tagore in 1905 during Bengal's first partition, a song written as an ode to the Mother Bengal.

The song or the first ten lines of Amar Sonar Bangla were adopted as Bangladesh's national anthem in 1971 during its liberation war.

Ahead of the exciting clash, Rabindranath Tagore, who routinely finds a mention before every India-Bangladesh encounter, yet again had the fans in unison.

