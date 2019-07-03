Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

How Rohit Sharma and His Dropped Catches Have Become World Cup's Shortest Horror Story

With 4 centuries to his name in the showpiece event so far, 544 runs have come off Rohit Sharma's bat. That, however, wouldn't have been the case had it not been for the dropped catches.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
How Rohit Sharma and His Dropped Catches Have Become World Cup's Shortest Horror Story
Image tweeted by @GauravKapur.
Loading...

When life gives you a Rohit Sharma catch, you simply do not make a mess of it.

Run machine Rohit Sharma once again led the charge from the front as Team India rode on his glorious ton to beat Mashrafe Mortaza's competitive and spirited Bangladesh by 28 runs after setting a target of 315 at a packed Edgbaston stadium on Tuesday.

The victory also sealed a spot for Virat Kohli & Co. in the playoffs, while knocked-out Tigers will now play for pride against Pakistan on July 5.

The Player of the Match, Sharma, who is on a run piling spree, went past David Warner's tally of 516 during the course of the match to become the highest run-getter of the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup.

With 4 centuries to his name in the showpiece event so far, 544 runs have come off Sharma's bat. That, however, wouldn't have been the case had it not been for the dropped catches, that issued him the ultimate license to go for the kill, on each occasion he was spared.

The stylish right-handed batsman has converted three dropped catches in the event into three big tons and on the fourth occasion, the Indian vice-captain had to stay content with a half-century.

South Africa was the first victim to hand a lifeline to the 32-year-old cricketer. Dropped by David Miller on 1, Sharma finished with an unbeaten 122.

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile followed the suit when he dropped a rather difficult chance and let Sharma glide from 2 to 57.

Hosts England had a butter finger moment on Tuesday when Joe Root missed a regulation chance at second slip to dismiss Sharma for 4. The Indian opening batsman added 102 to his name, albeit in a losing cause.

The most recent instance where Sharma benefited from poor fielding came against Bangladesh when Tamim Iqbal dropped a sitter off Mustafizur Rahman. Sharma, batting on 9, went on to smash match-winning 104 runs.

In short, dropping Sharma can be pretty costly to the point of it being criminal.

Noticing a unique pattern that has surrounded Sharmaji ka beta, desis came forward and dropped a ton of tweets and memes and did not miss a chance to remind what happens when you drop his catches in a World Cup game.

Making the maximum out of Tamim Iqbal's missed opportunity, Sharma's dominant ton earned plaudits from the cricket fraternity.

Apart from Sharma's heroics, Indian bowling attack's main man Jasprit Bumrah lived up to the reputation of being the no. 1 ODI bowler as he bagged Mohammad Saifuddin's (38-ball 51*) crucial wicket and ensured there was no fairytale ending for Bangladesh.

Bumrah ended with 4 for 55 in his 10.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram