How Rohit Sharma and His Dropped Catches Have Become World Cup's Shortest Horror Story

When life gives you a Rohit Sharma catch, you simply do not make a mess of it.

Run machine Rohit Sharma once again led the charge from the front as Team India rode on his glorious ton to beat Mashrafe Mortaza's competitive and spirited Bangladesh by 28 runs after setting a target of 315 at a packed Edgbaston stadium on Tuesday.

The victory also sealed a spot for Virat Kohli & Co. in the playoffs, while knocked-out Tigers will now play for pride against Pakistan on July 5.

The Player of the Match, Sharma, who is on a run piling spree, went past David Warner's tally of 516 during the course of the match to become the highest run-getter of the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup.

With 4 centuries to his name in the showpiece event so far, 544 runs have come off Sharma's bat. That, however, wouldn't have been the case had it not been for the dropped catches, that issued him the ultimate license to go for the kill, on each occasion he was spared.

The stylish right-handed batsman has converted three dropped catches in the event into three big tons and on the fourth occasion, the Indian vice-captain had to stay content with a half-century.

South Africa was the first victim to hand a lifeline to the 32-year-old cricketer. Dropped by David Miller on 1, Sharma finished with an unbeaten 122.

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile followed the suit when he dropped a rather difficult chance and let Sharma glide from 2 to 57.

Hosts England had a butter finger moment on Tuesday when Joe Root missed a regulation chance at second slip to dismiss Sharma for 4. The Indian opening batsman added 102 to his name, albeit in a losing cause.

The most recent instance where Sharma benefited from poor fielding came against Bangladesh when Tamim Iqbal dropped a sitter off Mustafizur Rahman. Sharma, batting on 9, went on to smash match-winning 104 runs.

Tamim Iqbal Just Dropped Bangladesh World Cup 2019 Title pic.twitter.com/HB3ei0KUx6 — Rakibul Hasan (@Rakibul43526314) July 2, 2019

In short, dropping Sharma can be pretty costly to the point of it being criminal.

Noticing a unique pattern that has surrounded Sharmaji ka beta, desis came forward and dropped a ton of tweets and memes and did not miss a chance to remind what happens when you drop his catches in a World Cup game.

It's a criminal offence to drop someone like Rohit Sharma. And Bangladesh are paying the price. #INDvBAN #Rohit — Eon KId (@Neoismo) July 2, 2019

Tamim just dropped Rohit Sharma. No, buddy! You don't drop Right Sharma in games like these. #INDvBAN — Prakash (@hawaiizada) July 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma was..Dropped on 1 vs SA: Scored 122*2 vs Aus: Scored 574 vs Eng: Scored 1029 vs Ban and he scored 104 So basically you drop him and he's gonna screw y'all..!! #INDvBAN — buzzmaxx (@eshwar_tyson) July 2, 2019

Opposition team when they drop Rohit Sharma’s catch and they know he went onto score a century every time this happened in World Cup. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/cPeoyzincN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 2, 2019

Tamim Iqball bhi nahi pakad sakta. #IndvBan — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma has 5 more lives left in this World Cup. #INDvBAN — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 2, 2019

Bangladeshi Bowlers when they see Rohit Sharma on the field. #IndiaVsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/ygGdKzWrSd — Ashish Bhalla (@Iam_Ashishbhal) July 2, 2019

Rohit sharma :-SA catch dropped : scored century England catch dropped : century Bangladesh catch dropped : century #INDvBANVirat kohli :- pic.twitter.com/MjWUDqUNVD — haha_no_offence (@haha_no_offence) July 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma's form at Edgbaston is burning someone. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7ivuOGgjmJ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 2, 2019

Making the maximum out of Tamim Iqbal's missed opportunity, Sharma's dominant ton earned plaudits from the cricket fraternity.

Superb consistency from @ImRo45 , his 4th Century in this World Cup and he has laid the foundation for India to pose a huge total. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/aIEMjMx171 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 2, 2019

And @ImRo45 walks closer to the Icc mos trophy 🏆 👊🏽🕺🏼 #hitman you beauty 💯 no 4 ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 well played champion !!! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

4th 100 for @ImRo45 in the World Cup 👌💪 that’s class.. keep up the good work @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 2, 2019

Such a pleasure to be at the ground to see Rohit Sharma bat like this. Would have been even more fun if he had gone on. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2019

The records keep tumbling for this man @ImRo45 This is what you call a beautiful knock, clean hitting. Congratulations bro ! Keep going! #INDVBAN #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/vOlC8nBoeO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 2, 2019

5th century in 15 World Cup innings for Rohit Sharma. Amazing hunger and consistency. #IndvBan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2019

Most centuries by an Indian batsman in a single World Cup: Rohit Sharma, 4 ... and counting 🚀 #Hitman #CWC19 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/u48mQYNv5H — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 2, 2019

Apart from Sharma's heroics, Indian bowling attack's main man Jasprit Bumrah lived up to the reputation of being the no. 1 ODI bowler as he bagged Mohammad Saifuddin's (38-ball 51*) crucial wicket and ensured there was no fairytale ending for Bangladesh.

Bumrah ended with 4 for 55 in his 10.