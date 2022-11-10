India Crash Out of T20 World Cup With Humiliating Loss and Pakistan Fans Have the Last Laugh

Hardik Pandya’s blistering 63 off 33 instilled a new life in the Indian camp after the Men in Blue batters struggled to get going in the semi-final encounter against England in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. That happiness, however, was short-lived after English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales stepped out to chase India’s target of 169.

Buttler (80*) and Hales (86*) lit the skies with ruthless fours and sixes as the two plundered the Indian bowling attack in all the corners of the massive Adelaide Oval.

The duo remained unbeaten in a record 170-run opening partnership to power England to the T20 World Cup final with a thumping 10-wicket win over clueless India.

Pakistan fans, who were closely watching the contest to see who they meet in the grand finale on Sunday, had plenty of memes to troll the arch-rivals India after their crushing defeat to England. India had earlier defeated Pakistan in their World Cup opener following the heroics of Virat Kohli.

“ Qudrat ka nizaam” pic.twitter.com/iK0iUvmnNr — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 10, 2022

Iski 2 ruppay wali badmashi check kro pic.twitter.com/4WEl8AHj7l — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) November 10, 2022

No competition with anyone in this tournament our Bowling is so clear man pic.twitter.com/2O7IwNPN0x — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) November 10, 2022

Guruvar kaisa guzar raha hai, padosiyon? — nma (@namaloomafraaad) November 10, 2022

Indian Team to Buttler and Hales pic.twitter.com/2kYiBq0RQP — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) November 10, 2022

India qualified for Indira Gandhi International Airport (again) pic.twitter.com/BxtIDG0aVU — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) November 10, 2022

abay haar saal worldcup mai kaun haarta hai yaar 10 wickets se — nma (@namaloomafraaad) November 10, 2022

me @ all of my indian mutuals pic.twitter.com/OCnvmpEMZB — hamza (@halalberi) November 10, 2022

Holy shit man. This is embarrassing even for India’s standards. — Rana Talha Asfar (@RTAluvzAfridi) November 10, 2022

‘Grace’ ka Worldcup hota tou India uss se bhi bahar hojata — nma (@namaloomafraaad) November 10, 2022

Virat Kohli 50 off 40

Yae innings agar Babar ne kheli hoti to log idhr galliyaan nikal rhe hote — Fakhruu :^) (@BajwaKehtaHaii) November 10, 2022

Earlier, England had done well to keep India to 168/6 and may have limited them to a lower score but for the brilliance of Hardik Pandya who struck a quickfire fifty to give his team a fighting chance. Virat Kohli scored his fourth fifty of the tournament to keep the innings from disintegrating.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were dealt with cheaply but the body blow came in the form of Suryakumar Yadav who managed just 14. In their chase though, England were unstoppable. Hales scored an unbeaten on 86 while Buttler made 80 not out as the target was overhauled in 16 overs – 170/0.

England will now fight Pakistan for the trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

