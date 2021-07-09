India Discovers New Plant Species in Antarctica, Names it After Goddess 'Bharati'

It took scientists five years after stumbling across a moss species in Antarctica to identify that it had, in fact, been discovered for the first time. Some polar biologists chanced upon this species in 2017, during India’s 36th expedition to the icy sheaths of Antarctica. This is the first time that India has discovered a plant species, since the launch of its first research station in the continent four decades ago.

The moss species is now being hailed Bryum Bharatiensis after Bharati, the Hindu goddess who also lends her name to one of India’s Antarctic research stations. It has been named thus by the biologists, who are based in the Central University of Punjab. The discovery appeared in a peer-reviewed paper which has been accepted in ‘Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity,’ a leading international journal. The arduous process of identification involved the collection of samples, and then five years of sequencing DNA and comparing its forms with other plants.

Professor Felix Bast, one of the biologists who were a part of the six-month-long expedition, presented the primary question as being that of the survival of the species in Antarctica’s rock and ice landscape. Bast discovered the species, dark green in colour, in January 2017, at Larsemann Hills located close to Bharati, one of the remotest research stations in the world.

The scientists found that the moss mainly grew in areas where penguins bred in large numbers, since penguin faeces contain nitrogen. “Basically, the plants here survive on penguin poop. It helps that the manure doesn’t decompose in this climate," Prof. Bast told the BBC. However, they are still unsure as to how the moss survives through Antarctica’s six-month-long winters when there is no sunlight and temperatures drop as low as -76C. They say there is reason to think that the moss dries almost to seed, in a dormant stage, during the winters and begins to germinate again during summer in September when it starts getting sunlight.

The discovery, however, presents a matter of concern about the alarming effect of climate change on Antarctica. “Antarctica is getting greenified. Many temperate species of plants that previously could not survive in this frozen continent are now seen everywhere because of the warming up of the continent," said Prof Bast, according to a BBC report.

The scientists further said that they saw melting glaciers, crevasse-infested ice sheets and glacial melt-water lakes on top of ice sheets, during the expedition, all of which point to grave concerns regarding the perils of climate change.

