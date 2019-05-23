Take the pledge to vote

India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner

In order to highlight how democracy has been the real winner this election season, we've compiled a plethora of stories which will convince you of the power vested in a single vote.

News18.com

May 23, 2019
Finally, the D-day is here. Today we will witness the culmination of a seven-phase long democratic exercise which lasted for a period of forty-two days. Over the last month and a half, all of us have been privy to the good, bad and ugly that our nation has to offer.

But let's not lose sight of the bigger picture here. On May 23, India will know who its next Prime Minister will be. But no matter who wins or loses the battle, democracy will emerge victorious. The sheer size and scope of this year's election have been unrivalled.

On each of the polling days, our news feeds were bombarded with unique stories of people who managed to overcome every hurdle in order to exercise their democratic franchise. Why? Simply because it is a fundamental right that has been bestowed upon them by birth and they owe it to their country. Voting is also probably the only franchise that goes beyond boundaries of caste, gender or level of literacy - parameters that are oft used as grounds of discrimination in our country.

In order to highlight how democracy has been the real winner this election season, we've compiled a plethora of stories which will convince you of the power vested in a single vote.

























































'Kuch bhi ho jaye, vote toh dena hi hai' - this was the motto this election season. Irrespective of which party wins on May 23rd, democracy is, without a doubt, the real winner this time.
