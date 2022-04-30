India is Reeling Under Heatwave, Power Cuts and it's Getting Dark Out on the Internet

The heatwave has sent much of India reeling, with many places registering all-time high temperatures this April. The mercury breached the 46-degree Celsius mark in several places. Allahabad, Jhansi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh recorded all-time high temperatures for April at 46.8 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius and 45.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Gurugram in Haryana and Satna in Madhya Pradesh also recorded their respective all-time highs for the month at 45.9 degrees Celsius and 45.3 degrees Celsius. As such, social media is chock full of memes, advisory and apprehension. Be warned: it is getting quite dark out there.

Challenge: Add an Indian city to your weather app this week.When you check the weather, consider how the 1 billion people in India are doing in this brutal, deadly heatwave. Then consider what you can do to protect humanity and the living world. pic.twitter.com/U5pMfRz4En — Margaret Klein Salamon, PhD (@ClimatePsych) April 25, 2022

What headline news should have said today1 India's extra-severe heatwave is baking a billion people2 Ethiopia facing worst drought in at least 40 years3 Many missing after floods killed 450 in South Africa 4 UK set to be colder than Sweden with -5C forecast in May#climate pic.twitter.com/ndMaFyxeHd — Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) April 26, 2022

The Ministry for the Future may be nonfiction, after all. https://t.co/Kpm6XFwrOM— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) April 27, 2022

Plant trees, get shade. pic.twitter.com/cg2cVe7vIz— Rajeev Krishna IPS, ADG (@Rajeevkrishna69) April 25, 2022

Someone once said “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they shall never sit.”But impatient old men grew trees of a different breed. Instead of planting seeds, they built chimneys to sprout trunks of smoke that branched and canopied the sky. pic.twitter.com/tzXzxe0B97 — Wenqing Yan (@Yuumei_Art) April 22, 2022

As India endures a record-breaking heatwave, former director-general of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Dr KJ Ramesh says the country is witnessing impacts of global warming sooner than expected.

“We have already crossed the 1.2℃ warming from pre-industrial era so these changes are expected. But we did not anticipate them so soon,” Dr Ramesh told News18. “India is among the first countries to record such intense heatwaves so early on this year. The average mean monthly temperatures for April are around 30℃, but the anomalies we are seeing are much higher.”

